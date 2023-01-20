Four more dogs have been rescued in Sussex County as part of a continuing investigation into dog-fighting.
The Delaware Office of Animal Welfare said Friday that the dogs were found at the home of a Laurel man who was believed to be at a Seaford property when five people were arrested on dog-fighting charges earlier this month. Two of the dogs were found chained up in the woods behind the home, and had injuries consistent with fighting.
45-year-old Ronnell Jacobs of Laurel was charged. OAW said Jacobs was being monitored by the Delaware Department of Correction with an ankle monitor, and a review of its data determined he was at the Seaford property when the dogfighting incident occurred.
The Office of Animal Welfare listed these charges:
- Two counts owning, possessing, keeping or using an animal for the purpose of fighting
- One count being present at an animal fight
- Two counts of cruelty or neglect to animals
OAW said a total of 18 dogs have been rescued over the course of this investigation. Three dogs have died, and two have been adopted.
"The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case should contact OAW at 302-255-4646," the Office of Animal Welfare said in a statement.