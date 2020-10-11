AT&T cell phone subscribers in Kent and Sussex counties had trouble dialing or texting 911 Sunday.
The issue was resolved nearly three hours after public notification of the problem.
The outage was the third in less than two weeks in the state though previous outages affected cellphone users, not just AT&T subscribers. On October 5, 2020, an outage was reported in Kent and Sussex counties while a statewide outage was reported prior to that, lasting about two hours.
The following administrative lines were listed as 911 alternatives during the outage:
- Kent County: 302.734.6050,
- Dover police: 302.736.7111
- Sussex County: 302.855.2970
- Rehoboth Beach: 302.227.2577