New Castle County emergency officials have released the 911 call made by a 7-year old boy to report a house fire in the Caravel Hunt neighborhood on Thursday, January 14, 2021.
The child, now publicly identified as Yanique Rainford, Junior, made the call to 911 just after 1 p.m. from the house he was in on Rice Drive.
During the call, the boy was communicating with a 9-1-1 operator while also relaying messages to his great-grand-mother.
Rainford was instructed to try and get everyone out of the house.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office says the 7-year old went to an upstairs bedroom to bring a younger child to safety and attempted to get his great-grandmother out who had collapsed.
Larry 'Bub' Duhadaway, a volunteer with Christiana Fire Company, was in the area in his private vehicle and responded to the scene.
Fire officials said he went into the house without protective gear, found the 91-year old woman on the floor, and brought her outside.
She was treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics and taken to Christiana Hospital before being transferred to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia.
Rainford and the other child were unhurt.
Investigators said a malfunctioning pellet stove in an enclosed porch sparked the blaze.