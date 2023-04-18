Delaware State Police have rounded up all four suspects in connection to a crime spree on Friday, April 14, 2023, that included carjackings, attempted carjackings, and the sexual assault of one of the carjacking victims.
Two of the suspects, 21-year-old David Hinson of Bear, and 21-year old Michael Caldwell of Wilmington, were arrested on Friday after they wrecked a vehicle on I-95 at the Route 202 interchange and attempted to flee on foot in the area of the Rock Manor Golf Course.
Law enforcement had been searching for two accomplices throughout the weekend, and on Monday, April 17th, arrested 19-year-old Mahkiya Powell of Wilmington, in New Castle County.
24-year-old Tonnaire McNair-Matthews of Wilmington was arrested in Maryland with the assistance of the FBI, US Marshals, and Maryland State Police and is awaiting extradition back to Delaware.
Delaware State Police have given the following chronology of events in the crime spree on Friday.
The first incident took place around 6:30 a.m. when a driver called 9-1-1 about a suspicious vehicle brake checking and tailgating them in the area of Marsh and Naamans Road. The black Jeep Grand Cherokee fled.
Thirteen minutes later police were called to Thompson Bridge and Guyencourt roads, where the Jeep intentionally rear-ended a vehicle, then drove away from the scene. The driver who was struck needed hospital treatment for minor injuries.
Just after 7 a.m. another driver in the area of Kennett Pike and Twaddell Mill Road called in the Jeep for tailgating them.
Then just ten minutes later, on Creek Road at the Pennsylvania state line, a woman was carjacked in a similar fashion. She got out of her vehicle a short distance into Delaware to assess the damage, and was forced back into her car at gunpoint where she was sexually assaulted.
The armed suspect drove the victim to Chadds Ford where he left her by the side of the road.
The carjackers were later spotted at a convenience store parking lot on South Market Street by a Wilmington Police officer who pursued the Jeep into Pennsylvania where they lost sight of it.
Around 9:30 a.m. a driver reported a hit and run on I-95 and Marsh Road with a maroon Nissan Pathfinder in which one of the occupants pointed a gun at the victim. That vehicle had been reported stolen out of Elkton during the first week of April.
A few minutes later the Pathfinder was spotted again on I-95 and troopers gave chase until it collided with several other vehicles and became disabled on the ramp to Route 202.
Following is a list of the suspects and the charges filed against each.
Tonnaire McNair-Matthews (awaiting extradition)
- Rape 1st Degree
- Kidnapping 1st Degree
- Robbery 1st Degree
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500
- Attempt to Commit Unlawful Use of a Payment Card Under $1,500 - 2 counts
- Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury
Michael Caldwell ($15,000 cash bond)
- Aggravated Menacing
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Resisting Arrest with Force/Violence
David Hinson ($6,600 secured bond)
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 - 2 counts
- Resisting Arrest with Force/Violence
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal
- Unlawful Use of a Payment Card Under $1,500
- Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Collision
Mahkiya Powell ($5,000 secured bond)
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree
- Theft Under $1500
State Police continue to investigate all of the incidents and are encouraging anyone with additional information to contact detectives at Troop 2.