UPDATE: The Dover Police Department is canceling the Amber Alert for Taniyah Quail-Marker. Taniyah Quail-Marker has been found safe.
======
Dover Police have issued an Amber Alert for Taniyah Quail-Marker, a 17-year-old girl from Dover.
Taniyah Quail-Marker left a relative's residence at the Leander Lakes Apartments around midnight on August 9, 2022, with an unknown man.
Attempts to contact Taniyah or locate her have been unsuccessful. Based on evidence obtained at this point, police believe Taniyah's safety may be at risk and that her missing status may not be voluntary.
Taniyah is a black female, 5'04", approximately 240 lbs., and was last seen wearing a blue cookie monster shirt, shorts, and white crocs.
Taniyah was last seen with a man described as a light skinned black male, dreadlocks, wearing dark clothing, inside a blue Nissan Versa with Alaska registration JPL799.
Anyone with information relevant to this Amber Alert you should contact Dover police or call 911