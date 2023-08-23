A 40-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot in Wilmington Wednesday evening, and police said they have already caught the person who committed the crime.
Wilmington Police said they believe the victim was shot in the 1200 block of South Park Drive at about 5:30 p.m. on August 23, 2023.
Following the shooting, detectives said they identified 39-year old Jamaal Brown as a suspect.
He was caught a short time later in the 1400 block of East 29th Street and police say they recovered a 9mm handgun.
Brown has been booked into Howard Young Correctional Institution on an assault charge where he's being held on $100,000 bail.