A Dover man is under arrest for a homicide in the city last weekend.
Dover Police said Friday that 30-year-old Duante Morrison was identified as a suspect in connection with the early-morning shooting death last Sunday of 29-year-old Jesse Holley on South Bradford Street.
Police learned that Morrison was at a local business on Horsepond Road. Members of the US First State Fugitive Task Force, US Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force, Dover Police Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit and Delaware Probation and Parole arrested him there without incident Thursday night.
Morrison is charged with murder first-degree, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, reckless endangering and criminal mischief. He was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on more than $1,000,000 cash bail.