The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office announced Thursday an arrest following a suspected arson at a Glasgow church.
According to officials, Thomas Loftis III was responsible for a fire that caused significant damage to The Reach Church in the 2800 block of Summit Bridge Road around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Multiple fires had been set inside the Sanctuary, officials said, caused by Loftis igniting combustible material.
He was charged with second-degree arson, second-degree burglary, and criminal mischief. Loftis remained held without bond while awaiting arraignment.
Property damage was estimated at $250,000.