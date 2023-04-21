A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Laurel.
Delaware State Police said Friday that Jhalir Henry of Delmar, Delaware was developed as a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Corey Mumford at the Wexford Village Apartments last Friday, April 14th. Henry is now under arrest in Salisbury, Maryland and will be extradited to Delaware. He will be charged with Murder First Degree, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Conspiracy First Degree.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is still investigating the shooting, and is working to identify other suspects who may have been involved. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-741-2859
Mumford was a star basketball player, and won honorable mention All-State recognition.