A Harrington man faces charges in connection with a shooting in Wilmington.
A 39-year-old gunshot victim was found late Tuesday night in the 700-block of North Union Street. He was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition.
An investigation led to the arrest of 39-year-old Walter Caceras, who was taken into custody without incident. He is charged with assault, reckless endangering and related offenses.
Police said a handgun was recovered as part of the investigation. Caceras was being held at Young Prison.