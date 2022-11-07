Update:
With hours until the polls close, nearly 200-thousand Delawareans have already voted. As of about midday Tuesday, the turnout for Election Day alone statewide was more than 116,500.
Early voting and absentee voting, combined, meant that more than 79,000 ballots had been cast before Election Day, with some absentee ballots still coming in to county elections offices as late as 8:00 p.m., when polling places statewide will close.
Candidates are now making their final pitches to Delaware voters before Election Day. Across The First State, polls open Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.
However, thousands of Delawareans have already voted, either by absentee or during ten days of early voting that concluded Sunday. There is no registration at the polls Tuesday. The deadline has already passed.
This year, the ballot features statewide contests for U.S. House, Attorney General, Auditor of Accounts and Treasurer. Numerous legislative districts are also contested. There is a race for New Castle County Council in District 2. Also, races for Sheriff in each county will be decided. There are three Levy Court races in Kent County and contests in two Sussex County Council districts.
Nearly 77,000 Delawareans have already made their decisions and voted in the General Election. More than 27,000 early votes were cast in Sussex County, where 11,600 Democrats came during the ten-day period, compared to 10,600 Republicans and 5,300 from "other." But, there were heavier early Democratic turnouts in New Castle and Kent Counties, and overall more than 28,700 Democrats voted early, and about 16, 500 Republicans. Also, 10,300 other or unaffiliated voters voted early. More than 21,000 absentee votes have also come in. Any absentee vote still unreturned must arrive at a county elections offices by the time polls close Tuesday. An absentee ballot should not be brought to a polling place.
For more voting information please visit www.elections.delaware.gov
Additional information regarding Tuesday: Delaware courts will be closed, with the exception of several Justice of the Peace Courts. City of Wilmington offices will be closed.