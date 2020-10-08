A Delaware man was among 13 people charged Thursday in an alleged domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, federal and state officials announced.
The six individuals charged in the Western District of Michigan with conspiracy to kidnap are Delaware resident Barry Croft and Michigan residents Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta, CNN reported.
The Baltimore Office of the FBI told WDEL News that Barry Croft is a resident of Bear.
The FBI said Croft, 44, was taken into custody just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in Swedesboro, New Jersey.
"As the complaint details, Delaware resident Barry Croft, along with his alleged co-conspirators, was compiling guns, ammo, and even building explosives in furtherance of a violent plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer," said Jennifer C. Boone, Special Agent in charge of the FBI Baltimore Field Office in a prepared statement.
"Through our Joint Terrorism Task Force, the FBI's Baltimore Division works to aggressively identify, disrupt, and arrest any violent extremist who poses a threat to the communities we serve. We could not have done that in this case without the assistance of our law enforcement partners including the Delaware State Police."
The FBI became aware of the scheme, first reported by The Detroit News, in early 2020 through a social media group of individuals, according to the federal criminal complaint.
Court documents said the FBI planted a confidential informant to travel to Dublin, Ohio, on June 6 for a meeting with Croft, Fox and about 13 others.
"They discussed different ways of achieving this goal from peaceful endeavors to violent actions ... Several members talked about murdering 'tyrants' or 'taking' a sitting governor," according to the complaint.
At one point during the meeting, the group discussed increasing their members and Fox reached out to a "Michigan-based militia group," according to the complaint.
By June 14, a second confidential informant confirmed that Fox was introduced to the leader of the militia group and they met in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The informant audio recorded conversations with Fox in which he allegedly said he needed "200 men" to storm the Capitol building in Lansing and take hostages, including Whitmer, according to the criminal complaint.
While the Capitol has a formal office for the governor, Whitmer works out of an office across the street.
Fox explained they would try the governor of Michigan for "treason" and he said they would execute the plan before the November 2020 elections, according to the criminal complaint.
On June 20, Fox, Garbin and others met at Fox's business in Grand Rapids where attendees met in the basement accessed by a trap door hidden under a rug on the main floor, according to the criminal complaint. Attendees turned over their cell phones, which were brought upstairs to "prevent any monitoring."
"The attendees discussed plans for assaulting the Michigan State Capitol, countering law enforcement first responders, and using 'Molotov cocktails' to destroy police vehicles. The attendees also discussed plans for an additional meeting during the first weekend of July when they also would conduct firearms and tactical training," according to the criminal complaint.
The conspirators conducted surveillance of Whitmer's vacation home on two occasions in late August and September, the complaint said. Croft and Fox discussed detonating explosive devices to divert police from the vacation home area, according to the FBI.
The group successfully detonated an improvised explosive device wrapped in shrapnel to "test its anti-personnel effectiveness" and inspected the underside of a nearby highway bridge as a potential place to rig an explosive cargo, the document said.
Earlier this month, Fox confirmed to others in the group that he purchased a taser, which he had previously discussed doing so for use in the kidnapping plot, the court document said.
The FBI said Fox, Garbin, Harris and Franks planned to meet on October 7 to pay for explosives and swap tactical gear.
The criminal complaint details how the suspects used Facebook, including a private Facebook group, to discuss the alleged plot. The company said Thursday it is cooperating with the FBI.
"We proactively reached out and cooperated with the FBI early in this ongoing investigation," a Facebook spokesperson told CNN.
The spokesperson added, "We remove content, disable accounts and immediately report to law enforcement when there is a credible threat of imminent harm to people or public safety."
The five federal defendants who are Michigan residents made court appearances on Thursday afternoon and requested court-appointed attorneys. Bond hearings are scheduled for Tuesday.
Croft is in Delaware and is being prosecuted by US attorneys there.
Whitmer previously a target of far-right fury
Whitmer has been the target of multiple death threats in light of her coronavirus response efforts and decision to issue stay-at-home orders. In April, protesters and militia gathered at the state capitol for a rally, gridlocking the streets to call for Whitmer to lift her stay-at-home order.
At one point in the spring, armed protesters entered the state capitol, where it is legal to openly carry firearms, and demanded an end to Michigan's state of emergency.
State Republican leaders on Thursday swiftly condemned the plot.
"A threat against our governor is a threat against us all," Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said in a statement.
And Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox noted, "We live in a nation where we settle our political disagreements at the ballot box, not through violence, and any attempt to do otherwise is an attack on our Constitution, our values, and our American way of life."
But Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller lambasted Whitmer for calling out the President.
"We're all united standing against anyone who would conspire to cause such hatred and violence. And there is no place for that in American society in any way, shape, or form," he said on Fox News. "But why Gov. Whitmer would go and start attacking President Trump, this is just -- people can see right through it. They can see that Gov. Whitmer is a complete phony and it is just disgusting that she would take a moment of unity to attack the President."
Material in this report was written by Christina Carrega, Veronica Stracqualursi, Karl de Vries, Donie O'Sullivan and Mallory Simon of CNN.