Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area.
24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night.
Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash on Route 896 south of Route 40. State Police said Love was the driver and sole occupant of a vehicle that was found in a wooded area off the roadway.
The Homicide Unit continues its investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-741-2729 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.