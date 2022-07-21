President Joe Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID-19 , it was announced Thursday, though Biden says he's "doing great." Later that afternoon, another Delaware politician--U.S. Sen. Tom Carper--announced he also tested positive.
Biden's sister, Valerie Biden Owens--who previously had the virus herself--shared during an event at the University of Delaware's STAR campus that the president was experiencing very mild symptoms.
"He caught up with me, finally," she said. "I've always been the pace-setter."
Biden is fully vaccinated after getting two initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine and two boosters since. When a fully vaccinated person experiences a breakthrough infection, the chance of severe illness or death is low. The virus that has now infected numerous world leaders, despite an urgent global vaccination drive.
Biden will isolate at the White House but continue to carry out his duties via phone and Zoom, the White House said. Biden canceled a planned visit to Pennsylvania on Thursday.
"Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President's status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation."
The White House Medical Unit also spent the day informing all presidential contacts, including congressional members. In the afternoon on Thursday, July 21, 2022, Carper then said he tested positive during his regular weekly COVID screening. His office said issued the statement:
"I received a positive COVID-19 test result today as part of regular weekly COVID-19 testing. Per CDC guidelines, I plan to isolate for five days and will closely monitor my symptoms until then," Carper said. "I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and double boosted and I am thankfully feeling fine. I plan to work remotely while I self-isolate and look forward to fully recovering and getting back to the office as soon as it is safe for me to do so. I continue to urge all Delawareans to get vaccinated and boosted to protect yourselves and your families from the worst of this pandemic."
---
The Associated Press contributed to this story