The Delaware Department of Natural Resources made it official Friday: the Big Fish Restaurant Group will operate the restaurant at Indian River Marina.
A ten-year contract with Hammerheads Dockside expires at the end of the month. Under the new ten-year contract, Big Fish would operate a seafood-based establishment, serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and make deliveries to the Marina and the North Inlet Campground.
Hammerheads indicated on social media that it wanted to continue the agreement with DNREC and extend it to 25 years, and was coming off a record-breaking 2022.
Big Fish operates 15 restaurants up and down the state.
“We welcome Big Fish to the Indian River Marina and look forward to watching their progress in meeting the growing needs of our park and marina visitors. Their business has won more than 50 awards for quality of service they offer to the public,” DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said. “While it is it is never easy to change concessionaires, the state RFP process is fair and Big Fish Restaurant Group submitted the winning proposal this time. I encourage any Delaware business that wants more information on the state bidding process to visit Delaware’s contract portal, MyMarketplace.delaware.gov, which has a wealth of information about the process.”
According to DNREC, "The Indian River Marina restaurant RFP was rated using seven criteria categories, with 80% of the total score including quality and diversity of the menu; past performance; the vendor's action plan; vendor's financial stability; creativity in planning; and designing and delivering a successful establishment, and revenue paid to the state equating for 20% of the total score."