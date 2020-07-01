The bodies of two brothers, who went missing in waters off South Bowers Beach, Tuesday have been found.
Delaware State Police said 21-year-old Kevin George Jr. of Philadelphia, and his 20-year-old brother Zion George of Tennessee, went swimming in the Delaware Bay at 2 p.m. June 30, 2020, along with two others, when all four got swept up in a strong current and were pulled into the Murderkill River.
Assistant Chief of South Bowers Beach Fire Department Michael Hignutt, who as fishing in the area at the time, heard the swimmers' cries for help. He managed to rescue a 20-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, both from Philadelphia.
Crews searched for the George brothers until 9 p.m. Tuesday night. A search and recovery mission began Wednesday at 9 a.m. The brothers' bodies were found about 90 minutes later, in an area, not far from where they were last seen, police said.