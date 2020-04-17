At least two construction contractors have tested positive for COVID-19 at Buccini/Pollin Group (BPG) construction sites, and now BPG has decided to shutter all work inside the DuPont building through April 26, 2020, after it learned of more cases Friday.
Roofing work will continue Friday and Saturday, however, Michael Hare, executive vice president of BPG told WDEL.
One case of COVID-19 involves a C&C Drywall Contractors North employee, who was working at the DuPont residential job site at 10th and Orange streets, where 182 apartments are being built. According to a letter, obtained by WDEL, the worker last reported for duty on Wednesday, April 8. The employee worked on the 11th and 12th floors of the building along with five other C&C employees and took a lunch break on the 13th floor. The employee also commuted to work with one of the other five employees previously mentioned, the letter noted.
"His last day on site was Wednesday. He was exemplifying symptoms on Thursday, so in that case, we interviewed his foreman, and really tried to better understand OK, where was he working? And who was he in close contact with?" according to John Groth, executive vice president of construction for BPG.
Those additional five employees are also quarantining and self-monitoring for 14 days, Groth said, adding the loss of workers won't impact the project in the large scheme of things.
"Obviously. if someone isn't there performing their role, you have to absorb that task and find others to do it, but in the scheme of a worker count of 150 to 170, having five or six out does not dramatically affect the output."
After a letter went out to workers notifying them of the case at DuPont residential, the following day, Groth said approximately 15 employees walked off the job.
"[They] weren't comfortable, and that's fine. Each employee has the right to evaluate whether he feels comfortable going to work and no one is going to be forcing an individual to come to work," he said.
Workers who wished to remain anonymous told WDEL they didn't feel the company's actions surrounding cleaning went far enough.
"They expect us all to continue worker. We all don't feel like that is good enough," said one worker. "There is 12 floors we are all working on. No way they cleaned the whole building over night [sic]."
Buccini/Pollin dealt with its first case of COVID-19 just the day before.
Another positive COVID-19 case resulted in a subcontractor for Beneficial Electric, working at the Hotel duPont job site. The tradesman's last day on site was last Thursday, April 9, 2020. Sunday, he began feeling ill and did not return to work. He tested positive for the novel coronavirus Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Groth said they used CDC recommendations to guide next steps and the separation between work and symptoms played a role in the decision-making.
"In this case, it was over 48 hours since that individual was last on-site, so we didn't require [a quarantine]," said Groth. "The rest of his coworkers that had been working with him voluntarily agreed to stay home for the rest of this week and self-monitor. Their intention is to probably be back at work on Monday."
Groth did not know whether either infected worker or those on quarantine are being paid.
Buccini/Pollin has worked to clean high-touch areas in the building--like stairwells, handrails, elevators, doors, and bathrooms--daily since the coronavirus outbreak. Groth noted the worker's complaints surrounding cleaning lie in education and awareness. He noted areas where the infected worker had been, including the 12th and 13th floors, got extra attention.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we brought a separate crew in that night to specifically clean the 12th and 13th floor prior to the trades coming in the following day."
The anonymous worker also said BPG had been recently reported to the Occupational and Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for not providing clean work spaces and bathrooms. Complaints, however, aren't visible to the general public. Only records of employer offenses are public record.
Construction workers have to adapt
Declared an essential business, residential and commercial construction is continuing during the State of Emergency. The social distancing requirements make construction work difficult.
"We're very fortunate. We took that responsibility very seriously, and we understood very clearly that if we didn't come up with a game plan on how to do this and how to bring these men to work and women to work and have them be able to contribute in a safe fashion--that would no longer be the case," said Groth.
They've increased hand-washing stations at constructions sites and outside bathrooms so tradesman have continuous access.
Instituted this week, BPG has began mandatory temperature screenings for all employees entering job sites. Temperatures are taken by registered nurses and have staggered arrivals of workers to prevent a queue at the entrance.
"All week, we have not had one elevated temperature or had to turn somebody away because of an elevated temperature. I think a lot of the tradesman feel that as a little bit of a sense of security...to try to help all of us monitor our health."
Over the past month, he said workers have learned to "work differently." Perhaps the biggest challenge lies in altering the way individuals think and act around one another in every situation.
"As we become more aware about how we do conduct ourselves publicly, it becomes that guiding principle...in the tasks you're doing every day," he said. "We all have lived our lives and you go out about your day...and it becomes habitual, but it's a constant reminder to be thinking about the social distancing, the touching your face, and it's just that's probably the biggest challenge is adjusting our habits."
Groth said both employers and tradesmen have a responsibility to respect social distancing guidelines.
"In most cases, these guys, they want to stay healthy. They don't want to bring anything home with them, and when you see the lapses, it's just awareness," he said. "The majority of these guys are taking it to heart; they are embracing it....we have an onus--their employers have a responsibility--but the tradesmen have a responsibility, and if any one of us fall down, we all fall down, so we've just got to continue to work together and help one another."