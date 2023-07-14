Eight people have been hospitalized, including six children, as the result of a carbon monoxide leak in Wilmington on Friday afternoon, July 14, 2023.
New Castle County EMS officials tell WDEL News all of the children were taken to Nemours Children's Hospital, and two of them were in critical condition at the time of transport. Two adults were taken to Wilmington Hospital, and one patient refused further treatment.
Wilmington Fire apparatus, a half dozen paramedic units, and ambulances from both St. Francis EMS and New Castle County fire companies flooded the streets around the multi-story, duplex apartment at 9th and Madison where the incident occurred.
Firefighters used fans to ventilate the building.
Wilmington Police and the City of Wilmington's Office of Licenses and Inspection are investigating the incident. The City Fire Department confirmed that a power washer being used in the basement contributed to the carbon monoxide build-up.
About Carbon Monoxide (from the Wilmington Fire Department)
Carbon Monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless gas formed by incomplete combustion of fuel. The Wilmington Fire Department urges all residents to have CO detectors in their homes, in sleeping areas. Symptoms of CO poisoning include headache, dizziness, confusion, chest pain, and shortness of breath. If residents experience these symptoms they should immediately gather family members and pets, seek fresh air outside, and call 9-1-1. For information on CO detectors contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 302-576-3120.