More than 14,100 people who filed taxes in Delaware can expect a check in the mail.
The First State is getting more than $430,000 from a previously-announced multi-state agreement with TurboTax. Its owner, Intuit, was implicated of deceiving many low-income tax filers into paying for tax filing services when they were eligible for free filing.
“Intuit spent millions lobbying to keep tax preparation artificially difficult and expensive,” Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “They then preyed on consumers who were eligible for free filing, but believed they had no choice but to pay. These are exactly the kinds of corrupt practices that attorneys general are here to fight. I’m grateful to the staff in our office who helped secure this settlement for thousands of Delawareans."
Consumers who paid to file their returns through TurboTax in specific years are eligible and will not need to file a claim. Checks will continue to be mailed through the month of May. Many consumers can expect to receive about $30, with amounts depending on the number of years they paid for the service.
For more information, please visit www.AGTurboTaxSettlement.com
The national settlement totaled $141-million.