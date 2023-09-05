Just a day after law enforcement officials said they were confident that they had escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante within a triangular perimeter bounded by Routes 52 and 926, and Parkersville Road in Chester County, he was spotted outside that area.
In a news conference Tuesday morning, September 5, 2023, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Colonel George Bivens said a trail camera within Longwood Gardens took a photo of Cavalcante late Monday night.
Police have expanded their perimeter to include that area around Longwood Gardens, and as a result of Cavalcante's movements, both Kennett Consolidated and Unionville-Chadds Ford school districts cancelled classes.
Bivens said Cavalcante had what appeared to be both a backpack and a duffel bag. Bivens asked residents to be diligent and report anything suspicious.
A tip line has been set up to receive information from area residents at 717-562-2987.
There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Law enforcement officials disclosed on Monday that they had been broadcasting a message from Cavalcante's mother via helicopter and patrol vehicles to her son to surrender peacefully. The message is in Portuguese, Cavalcante's native language.