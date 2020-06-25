Two key pieces of legislation that are part of the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus' "Justice for All Agenda," introduced after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, advanced Thursday
The House unanimously passed House Bill 350, which bans chokeholds, except in circumstances where absolutely necessary to preserve civilian or law enforcement life. The measure creates the crime of aggravated strangulation; if the person is a law-enforcement officer, and while acting within the person’s official capacity as a law-enforcement officer, knowingly or intentionally uses a chokehold on another person.
The measure's sponsor state Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha (D-Wilmington) said this bill coincides the pulse of our nation and the winds of change.
"As a black man in America...as a law-abiding American, I cannot begin to express the hurt and pain, just outright disappointment, at times, that you have with interactions with law enforcement as a black man," he said.
As one of just two black men in the Delaware House of Representatives, Chukwuocha, a former Wilmington City Councilman, noted he's not received a traffic ticket in more than 25 years, but he's been pulled over "countless times."
"This bill is about truly restoring public trust, helping to build that accountability," he said. "This bill, in the bottom line is about saving lives."
State Rep. Lyndon Yearick (R-Camden) also spoke out in support of the bill, after he said Chief Mark Whitney of Camden Police said, in a town hall, that chokeholds have not been taught or utilized in more than two decades.
"If someone has not been trained to use this deadly force, we absolutely 100 percent should hold them accountable if they use this grotesque action in the line of duty."
After unanimous passage, Chukwuocha was emotional, thanking his colleagues for the measure's unanimous passage.
"It seems a simple thing that we can do, and again, this is about saving lives, and as a black man it's very important to say that we do matter."
In the state Senate, the measure passed in a vote 16-5, after an hour-long debate. The "no" votes came from Republican Senators Hocker, Lawson, Pettyjohn, Richardson, and Wilson.
Lawson, who's a retired police officer, said police brutality is not tolerated and accused Delaware of "jumping on a bandwagon" with this legislation.
"What happened in Minneapolis is inexcusable...this officer was so far out of line it's an insult to the uniform, but we don't have that problem here in Delaware...and we're going to chase the tail here and try to prevent it when we don't have it?" remarked Sen. Lawson (R-Marydel). "I just think this bill is over the top, I don't think it's necessary; I think it's a knee-jerk reaction to a catastrophe."
"Cops are not going to put their lives out there for you when you work against them to this point. If you want law enforcement to respond when you call 911, you better have their backs, backs when they're right--not when they're wrong. When they're wrong, absolutely no. I will be the first to go after a bad cop."
Senator Hocker (R-Ocean View) also questioned the need for the ban.
"I have several troopers, town cops that I have talked to in regards to this bill--no one wants to see this bill passed. They're taking such verbal abuse right now...plenty of local policeman and state troopers, right now with all this...there has been at least 15 go to HR human relations and put in for retirement," he said. "Why are we doing this bill? It's not a problem in Delaware. We don't use this; we don't teach this. Why are we doing it? It's just a slap in the face to those in blue."
Governor John Carney also signed an executive order Thursday banning chokeholds under the same circumstances for executive-branch police agencies, including Delaware State Police, Capitol Police, DNREC police, and agents with the Delaware Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement.
A step towards true equal rights
The Delaware House also unanimously passed the first leg of constitutional equal rights amendment, in Senate Bill 191, which bans discrimination based on race, color, or origin.
"In this moment, you are letting us know that black lives matter, and I thank you for that," said state Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker (D-Wilmington), a sponsor of the measure.
After the measure's passage, state Rep. Mike Ramone (R-Middle Valley Run) spoke out, saying he doesn't understand racism because he's white.
"I thought because, for years, I babysat children of color; I hire people of color; I run my companies with people of color; my customer base is...very, very racially diverse. I thought I could not be a racist, and I completely understood this issue," he said.
But Ramone said these past few weeks, our country has been confronted by systemic racism requiring a thoughtful self-examination.
"I've learned that I will never understand nor know what it's like to step on the elevator on floor one, and get off on floor two because I was concerned that the other rider was uncomfortable with my presence. I will never know what it's like to sit on the other side of the interview table and wonder if the interviewer is looking at my qualifications or the color of my skin. I'll never experience the apprehension felt when entering into an establishment because of the fear of rejection or the suspicion of potential wrongdoing simply because I'm black. These feelings are the result of a history of racism, although unintended, that many can never imagine."
Ramone said, while our life experience make us unique, it's important to acknowledge we don't get it.
"To say we do, to friends of color is sometimes harmful, and can be condescending."