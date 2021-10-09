Delaware State Police have identified a Clayton man killed Friday afternoon by a collision involving his motorcycle and an SUV.
57-year-old Alfred DeSomma was riding southbound on Route 13 near Old North Road in Camden around 4:40 p.m. when he passed several stopped cars on the left shoulder, went through the red light and traveled into the path of a Jeep Cherokee making a left turn, police said.
The resulting collision threw DeSomma off the motorcycle, and he was taken to Bayhealth Hospital's Kent Campus, where he died of his injuries--police are withholding his name pending notification of his family.
Route 13 southbound was closed at the scene for about 3 hours after the accident, which police say is still under investigation by Troop 3's Collision Reconstruction Unit.
They're asking anyone with information to call Master Corporal William Booth at 302.697.4454.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.