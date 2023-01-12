The Superintendent of the Colonial School District, Dr. Jeffrey Menzer, said the district is working with Delaware State Police to determine if any students were connected with Tuesday's firing of a gun at William Penn High School.
"We will follow the provisions of the student code of conduct in addressing all of the students involved to ensure that they are held accountable," Menzer said in a YouTube message to the school community. "Additionally, we have begun a comprehensive debriefing process to reflect on how Colonial staff handled this situation."
Menzer also said further updates on the investigation will come from State Police.
"As a district, we now need to turn our attention to the well-being of our students and staff in the wake of this troubling event," Menzer stated. "We will continue to do everything possible to keep everyone safe."
Menzer also made reference to rumors and misinformation that somehow got out during Tuesday's incident, but said "at no time was our intent to mislead anyone or keep folks in the dark."
Delaware State Police said Wednesday that William Penn High School's school resources officer was alerted Tuesday right before 11:45 a.m. about a possible gunshot fired inside a second-floor bathroom. The SRO found evidence of damaged caused by gunfire, and the school was placed on lockdown. Also, a suspect was seen running from the rear of the school toward the football stadium. Police discovered a Glock handgun during their search.
No injuries were reported.
William Penn High School was closed Wednesday and Thursday to allow the investigation to proceed. Friday was a scheduled professional development day, and Monday school will be closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Classes are scheduled to resume Tuesday.