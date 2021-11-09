Widespread internet outages were reported Tuesday morning, with tens of thousands of customers reporting a lack of access.
The outage seemed to be primarily affect Comcast's Xfinity internet, television and telephone service customers.
Tuesday morning, customers reported outages in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Chicago and beyond starting around 8 a.m. ET, according to self-reported outage aggregator DownDetector.com.
“Earlier, some customers experienced intermittent service disruptions as a result of a network issue. We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause. We apologize to those who were affected," a Comcast spokeswoman said.
By 9:40 a.m. many customers reported their service had come back online.
Xfinity Support later tweeted about the outage and said it is still looking into the root cause.
On Monday night, Xfinity customers in the Bay Area also reported widespread outages, with Comcast later updating that most subscribers were back online by 11 p.m., according to NBC Bay Area.