Delaware State Police arrested a 17-year-old Concord High School student after they said he brought a gun to school Wednesday.
In a note to Concord high school families that was posted on Facebook, principal Mark Mayer said a teacher saw a handgun slide out of the student's backpack.
According to Mayer, the student took the weapon and backpack and proceeded to leave the building on March 4, 2020. State police believe 17-year-old Ahmeer Ryle tossed the weapon. After an exhaustive search by ground and by sky, the gun was never located, according to troopers.
Delaware State Police later arrested 17-year-old Ahmeer Ryle of Wilmington on charges of carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited juvenile, possession of a weapon in a Safe School Zone, and tampering with physical evidence.
Mayer said no other students were aware of the incident, and there was no lockdown. Students were preparing for testing at the time of the incident and were not allowed to have phones in their possession, but Mayer assured parents everyone was safe.
Ryle was committed to a juvenile detention facility in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Mayer said the student will also be subject to the school's student code of conduct.