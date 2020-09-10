A Concord High School rising senior was killed when he lost control of his vehicle while speeding and crashed into a tree, Delaware State Police said Thursday.
According to authorities, the 17-year-old--identified Friday as Nairee English, of Wilmington--was traveling in a Nissan Altima around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, when he lost control of the car in the area of Grubb and Foulk roads in Brandywine Hundred, left the roadway, and spun out into a tree.
He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced deceased at the scene, authorities said.
In a statement, Brandywine School District said the school community is "heartbroken" by English's death, calling him a "role model" for fellow students and a member of the football, wrestling, and lacrosse teams.
"Nairee brightened your day with his big smile. He was a person that focused on you first and made you happy. He was funny, kind, polite, respectful, and loyal," said Concord High School Principal Mark Mayer on social media.
Anyone with additional information on this crash should contact the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302.365.8486 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.