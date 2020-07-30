City Councilman Trippi Congo, who admitted to not residing in his district in a recent interview with WDEL, has received an official notification that his District 2 seat is now vacant.
On July 23, 2020, Congo told WDEL that he moved recently moved from the 2nd District to the 8th District; he was elected in the 2nd District and has served on council for 12 years. City code requires council persons to be residents of their district for their entire term or face forfeiture and, ultimately, the seat will be vacant.
In a letter dated July 30, 2020, obtained by WDEL, Council President Hanifa Shabazz told Congo his seat was now vacant due to his admission.
"It has come to my attention that on July 23, 2020, during an interview conducted by Amy Cherry on WDEL Radio that you admitted to failing to remain a resident of the 2nd Council District you were elected to represent in City Council, and that such had been the case for the past two weeks.
Because your failure for a time period of at least two weeks during which you resided outside of your district means that you did not possess a necessary qualification to hold your office, you have by your conduct immediately forfeited and vacated your office as a member of council," she wrote. "Therefore, this letter serves as your formal notification that, as the Charter requires, effective immediately the second District position on City Council is now vacant."
Congo was ordered to return all property to the city by August 1, 2020. It's unclear what mechanism Congo may have, if any, under city code to the fight his removal. He did not return WDEL's request for comment Thursday.
Before the letter was sent, Congo previously told WDEL that he was unaware of city code's residency requirement and that he had no plans to vacate his seat in District 2. He noted he'd simply move back to the district and live in apartments above the funeral home that he and his family operates.
On the final day to file to run for office, July 17, 2020, Congo withdrew his candidacy for an at large city council seat, and instead, filed to run for council president. Council president and those in at large seats can live anywhere in the city.
Congo faces Shabazz in the September primary.