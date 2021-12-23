An SUV belonging to Pennsylvania Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon was found Wednesday night in a parking lot at the Christiana Mall complex, and five Wilmington teens are now under arrest.
Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at FDR Park in Philadelphia.
Delaware State Police said the vehicle was located in a parking lot off of Fashion Center Boulevard.
Troopers and federal agents kept the vehicle under surveillance, and when the five returned to get in, police moved in.
The teens all allegedly ran but were quickly caught.
Three boys, aged 13, 15, and 16, and a girl aged 14, are all charged with receiving stolen property.
In addition, the 15-year old was charged with criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
Police said the fifth suspect, 19-year-old Josiah Brown, was linked to the carjacking and has been turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The 13, 14, and 16 year-olds were released to guardians on $1,500 unsecured bond.
The 15-year-old is being held at the New Castle County Detention Center on a $3,500 secured bond.
Scanlon was not hurt in the carjacking.