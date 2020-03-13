The Diocese of Wilmington announced Friday all Catholic elementary and secondary schools would be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16, 2020.
According to a letter issued to parents and guardians, "school administrators will communicate the means by which students will continue their learning during the time that schools are closed."
"Acknowledging concern, without panicking, is appropriate and can result in taking actions that reduce risk of illness," the letter stated.
The school also said a possibility exists where schools remain closed beyond March 27, 2020, and would communicate that to families.
The schools will undergo a "thorough cleaning" to prepare for the return of faculty and students, officials said.