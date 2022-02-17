A Wilmington City Councilwoman said Wilmington Police made an arrest soon after a shooting in the city's East Side Tuesday night.
Councilwoman Maria Cabrera said there were two officers two blocks away from the area of 10th and Spruce Streets where a victim, identified by WPD as Derek Brown, was shot around 9:25 p.m. on February, 15, 2022.
At the time, Wilmington Police provided no further information, but Cabrera provided an update during Thursday's city council meeting.
"As soon as the shooting happened, they ran there. Two officers stayed behind, while two officers actually chased down the person who did the shooting. I just wanted to state that person they were chasing had a .40-caliber gun, had nothing to lose, but they still did their job."
She gave no other information on the suspect, and WDEL has reached out to Wilmington Police for further information.
Tuesday's murder ended a run of at least 75 days without a shooting death in Wilmington.