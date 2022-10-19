Plaintiffs who objected to Delaware's conversion of the state healthcare coverage program for retirees to Medicare Advantage have been granted a motion for a stay.
The group that formed as RISE Delaware has contended that the switch would force them to seek prior authorization for hundreds of medical decisions. They held protests recently in Dover and Wilmington and went to Superior Court a few weeks ago.
State lawmakers had scheduled a special session for next Wednesday to deal with their proposed bill to address coverage issues that were raised by the group.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)