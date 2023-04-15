Carjackings, attempted carjackings, and a sexual assault have been connected to Friday morning's lengthy pursuit of several suspects.

Delaware State Police said the first incident occurred at Thompson Bridge Road and Guyen Court Road, where two males in a black Jeep intentionally rear-ended a vehicle, then drove away from the scene. The driver who was struck needed hospital treatment for minor injuries.

Then, in Pennsylvania, a woman was carjacked in a similar fashion. She got out of her vehicle a short distance into Delaware to assess the damage, and was forced back into her car at gunpoint.

The armed suspect drove her back into Pennsylvania, followed by the second suspect. She was sexually assaulted, escaped and called 911 with help from a nearby resident.

Meanwhile, the suspects went back to Delaware and met up with two other suspects at a convenience store parking lot. State Police spotted the occupants of the black Jeep, but they drove away.

A vehicle was also rear-ended near I-95 and Marsh road by a red Nissan Pathfinder, and a suspect pointed a gun at the victim.

The Pathfinder was spotted on I-95 near Naamans Road. It crashed into a Mercedes on I-95 at Concord Pike, and both occupants were arrested after a foot pursuit.

Police continue their search for at least two suspects involved in the kidnapping and sexual assault, who were last seen in a black Jeep, which has been reported stolen.

"We encourage all commuters to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all times," State Police said in a statement. "If involved in a collision, please immediately move your vehicle to a safe, well-lit location as you call 911. If you are concerned for your safety after having been involved in a collision, please remain in your vehicle with your doors locked and your windows rolled up until a law enforcement officer arrives on the scene. If you are near a police station or Troop, activate your hazard lights and slowly drive to that location while notifying the 911 center."

"We ask anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact Detective D. Armstrong of the Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Unit by calling 302-365-8440. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333."