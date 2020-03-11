Two workers at the Delaware City Refinery were critically injured in a fire at the facility on Wednesday afternoon, March 11, 2020, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office (FMO).
The fire broke out shortly after 1:30 p.m. and a huge column of thick, black smoke became visible for miles.
New Castle County fire units were not called in to support refinery personnel however ambulances, medics and two medevac helicopters from the Delaware State Police responded to the scene to treat and transport the injured.
The FMO said the two suffered burns and were taken to Christiana Hospital where they were being prepared for transfer to the Crozer Burn Center.
A Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) camera located at Route 72 and Route 1 initially showed thick, black smoke with embedded flames shooting from the ground and also from a nearby smokestack.
Water from at least two deluge guns was visible as well.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) joined with the FMO in investigating the incident and assessing any environmental impact.