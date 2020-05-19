Delaware's "active" novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases have fallen for the first time in days after a major jump in the number of recovered patients.
According to the Delaware Division of Public Health officials, 215 people have recovered from the virus over the last day. That helped decrease the number of active cases of COVID-19 to 3973.
However, the total cumulative number of cases rose past the 8,000 mark, and deaths rose past 300, on the back of 1,674 new tests.
The cumulative total number of COVID-19 positive cases grew Tuesday to 8,037, a 168-case increase over the day prior.
Seven new deaths now brings the total number of fatalities attributed to the virus to 304. The Delaware DPH said the most recent deaths announced Tuesday, involved persons ranging in age from 38 to 94. Three were female and four were male. Five were New Castle County residents, one was a Kent County resident, and one was a Sussex County resident. Six of the individuals had underlying health conditions. Five of the individuals were residents of long-term care facilities.
At least 84 percent of deaths from COVID-19 in Delaware have involved persons with underlying health conditions while 65 percent have been residents of long-term care facilities.
By county, New Castle increased by 107 cases to 2,845, Kent increased by 19 cases to 1,238, and Sussex increased 43 cases to 3,904.
Hospitalizations decreased by four to 236 while negative tests increased by 1,506, to 36,095.