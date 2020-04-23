The Lighthouse restaurant and bar on Dickinson Street in Dewey Beach was heavily damaged in a fire Thursday night, April 23, 2020.
Firefighters were called out just before 10 p.m. and arriving units from Rehoboth Beach reported the building engulfed in flames and part of the structure already collapsed.
Units were on scene for three hours.
Lighthouse Development Company said, in a statement, it's devastated.
"Thankfully, the majority of the damage was confined to the restaurant, and the remainder of the redevelopment, including the Hyatt Place hotel, Residences at Lighthouse Cove, and Lighthouse Cove Event Center, remain intact. Most importantly, there were no injuries sustained...we are greatly appreciative of all the support we have received during this difficult time and will share more information at the appropriate time.
The Lighthouse was in the process of being rebuilt after being torn down last March and was expected to be ready for the summer of 2020.
Damage is estimated at $750,000 and the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the State Fire Marshal Office's Sussex Division at 302.856.5600 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.