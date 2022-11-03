Thousands of Delawareans have already exercised their civic duty for the November general election, thanks to early voting and absentee voting.
As of about midday Thursday, about 3% of the state's registered voters, or 24,648 Delawareans, had utilized early voting centers since they became available last Friday, October 28th. The highest turnout was in Sussex County, more than New Castle and Kent Counties combined (12,980 in Sussex, 7,831 in New Castle, 3,837 in Kent).
It is hard to say why at this point, according to Cathleen Hartsky-Carter with the Delaware Department of Elections.
"You wonder if it's perhaps the voting method itself, the convenience of it and people are just seizing the opportunity to do that kind of voting method," Hartsky-Carter told WDEL News.
Feedback that has been gathered showed that voters were pleased that they did not encounter lines, and that the staff at early voting centers had been professional and helpful when needed.
Meanwhile, more than 19.600 Delawareans had already voted by absentee ballot as of Thursday.
Hartsky-Carter stressed that Friday, November 4th is the deadline for a voter to request an absentee ballot be mailed, and that any absentee ballots must be received by elections offices by the time polls close on General Election Day, Tuesday November 8th at 8:00 p.m.
Early voting centers will be open daily between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. through this Sunday November 6th. Voters may cast a ballot at any early voting center in his or her county of residence.
Early voting center locations are as follows:
New Castle County
- Claymont Community Center: 3301 Green St, Claymont DE 19703
- Dept of Elections-Warehouse (New Castle): 220 Lisa Dr, New Castle DE 19720
- Gunning Bedford Middle School: 801 Cox Neck Rd, New Castle DE 19720
- Hudson State Service Center: 501 Ogletown Rd, Newark DE 19711
- Shipyard Shops: 912 Justison St, Wilmington DE 19801
Kent County
- Crossroad Christian Church: 4867 N. Dupont Hwy, Dover DE 19901
- Dept of Elections-Kent County Office: 100 Enterprise Place Suite 5, Dover DE 19904
- Frederica Senior Center: 216 Market St, Frederica, DE 19946
- Houston Fire Company: 143 Broad St, Houston DE 19954
Sussex County
- Dept of Elections-Warehouse (Georgetown): 542 South Bedford St, Georgetown DE 19947
- Dept of Elections-Warehouse (Seaford): 200 Allen St, Seaford DE 19973
- Laurel Fire Hall: 205 W. 10th St, Laurel DE 19956
- Lewes Fire Department Station #2: 32198 Janice Rd, Lewes DE 19958
- Millville Community Center: 32517 Dukes Drive, Millville DE 19967
More information about the election can be found at www.elections.delaware.gov