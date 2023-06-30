An olive branch was extended Friday to begin the final scheduled meeting of the Delaware House of Representatives for 2023. A disagreement that threatened to derail passage of the Delaware capital budget, known as the Bond Bill, apparently has been resolved.
At the beginning of the session Friday, Thursday's vote on a bill to change the charter for the City of Seaford to allow corporate entities to vote in municipal elections, was rescinded. Then it was brought forth and was approved, 35-6.
After Thursday's defeat of the Seaford measure, House Republicans voted "not voting" on the Bond Bill, then were not even in the Chamber for several other votes.
House Minority Leader Michael Ramone, R- Pike Creek South, said "we just want to say that we're very grateful that our colleague was able to re-run the bill despite some of the antics that went on in the last 24 hours."
House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, D- Rehoboth Beach, also offered an apology. "I messed something up yesterday. We should have never had our organizational meeting during the caucus time. We should have come in earlier. It's my call, my mistake."
The House appeared to be back on track, and within a few minutes also passed the Grants in Aid bill that helps fire departments, senior centers and many nonprofits.
The Seaford charter bill, HS 1 for HB 121, was criticized by Common Cause Delaware Executive Director Claire Snyder-Hall.
“We’re horrified and disappointed that this bill passed. Corporations have no place in our elections — full stop,” Snyder-Hall said. “In a state with more registered businesses than residents, this bill gives wealthy outsiders the power to override the actual people of Seaford. Hopefully, it will not make it through the Senate.”
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)