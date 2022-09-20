(Updating earlier story)

A rumored flight containing migrants that was said to be bound for Georgetown will apparently land in Teterboro, New Jersey first.

Reports indicate that the people on board the plane could be placed onto a bus or buses, then taken to Sussex County.

"We’re aware of the reports, and continue to prepare for the possibility of migrants arriving in Delaware unannounced. Our teams at DEMA and DHSS are working with community organizations and other partners to make sure that migrants who arrive here have the support that they need," Delaware Governor John Carney's Director of Communications Emily David Hershman said in a statement. "We are coordinating with Federal officials and are prepared to welcome these families in an orderly manner as they pursue their asylum claims."

(original story)

State officials tell WDEL News they are monitoring reports of a plane in Texas that is preparing to fly an unknown number of migrants to Delaware, and they are mobilizing in the event of their arrival.

The flight is thought to be headed to Georgetown.

If the flight does arrive state officials said they will welcome the migrants to Delaware, take them to a state facility, feed them, and give them a wellness check.

A group of 50 migrants arrived on Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday, September 14th, on flights arranged by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis out of Texas.

"It's somewhat tongue in cheek, but it's true, if you sent to Delaware, or Martha's Vineyard, or some of these places, that border would be secured the next day," DeSantis said in Jacksonville in December, 2021.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Tags

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.