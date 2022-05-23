It was a long night for fireboat crews from at least half a dozen Delaware companies, and a number of other agencies, battling a large, barge fire in the middle of Delaware Bay.
The initial alarm was sound just after 1 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, for the blaze in Delaware Bay in the area of the Miah Maull Shoal Light, east of Dover Air Force Base, and nine miles south of Port Mahon.
Photos from the scene provided by Memorial Fire Company of Slaughter Beach showed flames billowing from the barge, even after daybreak.
The barge was carrying household appliances that were bound for scrap.
Both the United States Coast Guard (USCG) and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) sent monitoring vessels to the scene.
DNREC said crews were looking for debris from the barge, and wildlife that might be struggling from the effects of the fire, but as of Monday afternoon had observed neither.
While smoke was still visible from the beach, air quality monitoring stations were showing low readings of Particulate Matter. Data is available to the public at Airnow.gov or Purpleair.com