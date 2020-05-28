A 19-year old man critically injured in a Delaware City house fire early in the morning on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 has died.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the victim, whose name has not been released, succumbed to his injuries at Christiana Hospital Wednesday afternoon.
The man was rescued by firefighters at the scene of the blaze in the 100-block of Clinton Street and was treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics for smoke inhalation.
A 69-year old woman remains in stable condition at Christiana Hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.