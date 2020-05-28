Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.