A man is charged with murdering his father, whose body was found in a residence in Christiana Falls earlier this week.
New Castle County Police said Thursday that 65-year-old Allan Henderson Sr. was discovered dead with significant trauma and multiple cuts late Tuesday night, during a welfare check. A man who was at the front door ran away but was arrested following a foot pursuit.
37-year-old Allan Henderson Jr. of Delaware City is charged with murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony and resisting arrest. Henderson was being held on more than $1,000,000 cash bail at Howard Young Correctional Institution.
“Our hearts go out to the victim and his family as they struggle to cope with this tragic incident,” New Castle County Chief of Police Colonel Joseph Bloch said. “I am grateful that our officers were able to safely take the suspect into custody so quickly and without incident.”