Delaware Democrats have elected their first woman, Elizabeth "Betsy" Daniello Maron, to serve as party chair.
Betsy Maron was chosen by acclimation at the party’s convention Saturday. More than 300 convention delegates met over Zoom. Maron had been serving as acting chair since November, when previous chairman Erik Raser-Schramm resigned to join New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer’s administration.
U.S. Senator Tom Carper congratulated the move, calling it "monumental."
"Today, Democrats from up and down the First State came together for the Delaware Democratic Party's 2021 State Convention to vote on new Party rules and resolutions, update the Party's platform and elect new Party leaders including Betsy Daniello Maron as the first female State Party Chair, a monumental moment for Delaware Democrats," the senator said. "There has never been a more exciting time to be a Delaware Democrat. In 2020, we saw a record number of wins for Democrats in our state. We flipped 2 Republican held seats in our State Senate therefore creating a super majority for Democrats in our General Assembly. We reelected remarkable statewide leaders including Governor John Carney and Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall Long and sent Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester and Senator Chris Coons back to Washington, DC. And, for the first time ever, we elected Delaware Democrat Joe Biden to the White House. These wins would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the State Party."
Maron has long been active in Democratic politics. She served as vice chair before becoming acting chair. Her father, John Daniello, was party chair before Raser-Schramm.
"I'm proud that our Party recognizes the value Betsy will bring to the table as the first female State Party Chair. Her political experience, leadership skills and longstanding commitment to our beliefs will guide our Party as we continue to build on the progress we made in 2020. I look forward to working alongside her and the State Party as we gear up for the next election cycle to get Democrats elected up and down the ballot," Carper said. "I also extend my sincerest congratulations to the other newly elected members of the Executive State Committee including Vice Chair Coby Owens, 2nd Vice Chair Debbie Harrington, Secretary Linda Cavanugh and Treasurer Helene Keeley. I'm excited to work alongside this new team as we turn our focus to the 2022 midterm election."
---
Reporting from the Associated Press was used in this report.