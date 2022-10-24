Delaware lawmakers will not devote a session this week to considering a bill related to healthcare coverage for retired state workers.
The State Employee Benefit Committee has voted to extend the current state-managed "Special Medic-Fill Supplement Plan" for up to 12 months. The same panel earlier this year voted in favor of a switch to Medicare Advantage, but last week a judge issued a stay of the transition to the privately-managed plan, which many saw as inferior.
Legislative leaders said Monday that they will continue to look into ways they could have more oversight. The House will not meet in Dover Wednesday, but the Senate will hold a special session to consider several nominees from Governor John Carney.
"With the SEBC's action to preserve the current retiree health plan in accordance with last week's court order, there is no longer a need for the General Assembly to meet and consider legislation on this matter. While this is a victory for the many state retirees who expressed legitimate concerns about the switch to Medicare Advantage, we must continue to work to ensure they receive the healthcare they earned through their service to the state of Delaware," Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola, D-Newark and House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, D-Rehoboth Beach said in a joint statement. “When additional clarity is available from the courts and the Carney Administration, the General Assembly stands ready to ensure sufficient oversight exists for whatever retiree healthcare plan is made available moving forward. In the meantime, our focus is on making sure the state pensioners in our communities are aware of this latest change and able to continue receiving the healthcare benefits they’ve been able to count on for years.”
“I was glad the SEBC decided today to take this action,” House Minority Leader Danny Short (R-Seaford) said. “Maintaining the status quo for 2023 will provide the time needed to more thoroughly consider the situation, address concerns, and collectively make decisions about what comes next.”
"SEBC's decision to extend the current Medicfill Supplement Plan for 12 months was the right call," Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker (R-Ocean View) added. "The additional year will provide state pensioners ample time to have all of their questions answered and ensure they receive the best possible health coverage that they earned through their years of service to the state and our constituents."