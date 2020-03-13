Delaware's Court of Common Pleas and Justice of the Peace courts both announced they would be rescheduling and limiting trials currently set to take place between March 16 and May 1, 2020, over novel coronavirus COVID-19 concerns.
Court officials said any proceedings requiring an in-person appearance by a person infected or potentially exposed to coronavirus would require that individual to not attend the proceeding and instead notify the court beforehand.
Court of Common Pleas civil proceedings will be scheduled in a limited capacity, and would also take place via some form of teleconferencing when applicable.
Court of Common Pleas criminal proceedings would be rescheduled for beyond May 1, with the following exceptions:
- No proceeding involving a person in custody or involving an emergency bail review would be rescheduled, but may take place via phone or video conferencing.
- Treatment court proceedings may proceed at the discretion of the judge, and treatment is deemed clinically necessary.
- Non-jury matters may proceed on a case-by-case basis.
For Justice of the Peace cases, all criminal and truancy proceedings with in-court appearances would be rescheduled for sometime after May 1 save for the following exceptions:
- All scheduled criminal trials shall proceed as scheduled;
- All forthwith criminal proceedings shall continue and be conducted by videophone unless the police agency can articulate a specific reason to bring the defendant in person;
- Walk-in practice at criminal court locations shall continue to be permitted as usual;
- All proceedings involving individuals in custody for the scheduled proceedings, and emergency reviews of bail shall proceed as scheduled.
- Truancy Court proceedings shall be scheduled at the discretion of the Judge, where the treatment need is determined as clinically necessary;
- Case-by-case exceptions may be ordered at the discretion of the Court and with proper notice to all parties
