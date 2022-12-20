The Delaware Supreme Court has further explained its opinion that struck down the state's vote-by-mail program a few weeks before the General Election.
The justices were pressed by the election schedule and issued a conclusion in October that vote-by-mail and same-day registration did not meet the terms of the Delaware Constitution. Now, in a full opinion of 69 pages, the court explains how the framers of the Constitution intended to perpetuate the in-person voting requirements, citing several Articles to the original - and detailing that the state currently operates under its fourth constitution, the Constitution of 1897.
The state's highest court said its opinion is not intended to reflect their views on relative advantages and drawbacks of universal absentee voting or a later registration deadline, but to determine whether they concur with the Constitution.
Ten days of early voting were permitted this year, in person.
The latest opinion further clarifies what Delaware lawmakers already knew: amending the state Constitution is the only path forward to accomplish these voting options. State Senate Democratic leaders said in November that these ideas were supported by 70% of Delawareans.