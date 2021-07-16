The Delaware Supreme Court on Friday issued a decision stating a former Newport police chief who was dismissed from his position following an attempted cover-up of a parking lot accident in May 2018 can be sworn in as the same town's new commissioner after he won the election in April 2021.
"Having a family and stuff, we've been through a lot the past three-and-a-half years," said Michael Capriglione. "This is a great day for me and my family. Everything I've been through, as a police officer then going through that arrest, being able to run for office and winning the [election,] the Superior Court judge decides I can't sit, and then, of course, the Supreme Court now vindicating me...I feel vindicated."
In 2018, Capriglione was involved in a car accident in the lot of the police department, then attempted to have surveillance footage of the accident destroyed. He pled guilty a charge of official misconduct and was removed from the force.
After Capriglione won the recent election, Attorney General Kathy Jennings challenged his win, getting the Delaware courts to hold off his swearing-in at the last possible moment, stating official misconduct is an "infamous crime," and he should be barred from "holding any other 'office of trust, honor or profit under this State.'"
"They went after me, basically, on 'infamous crime.' And I think the Supreme Court's ruling shows that an infamous crime has most likely got to be a felony," Capriglione told WDEL. "One of the Supreme Court judges brought up a great point. He said, 'So an 18- or 19-year-old commits shoplifting, and then decides when he's 35, or 40, he's going to run for public office, does the Attorney General's Office go after this guy?"
The Delaware Superior Court at the time agreed and postponed the swearing-in, but on Friday, the Delaware Supreme Court announced that previous judgement should be reversed. While they stated a more formal opinion was in the works explaining the court's view's, "the mandate shall issue immediately. [Capriglione] may take his oath of office."
For her part, Jennings said he was "disappointed" in the court's decision.
"Abusing public office ought to be at the top of the list of disqualifications from holding future office," Jennings said. "Rooting out public corruption has been a hallmark of this administration and we are disappointed to learn that the Court will let Michael Capriglione, who was convicted of abusing his power as a police chief, assume elected office. We hope the legislature fixes this by making official misconduct a felony level offense and are working together with them to make that happen."
Capriglione, however, said he'll strive to make the city proud.
"I've lived, I've been a part of Newport for 46 years," he said. "I've lived there, was proud to have been a police officer there, proud to be a police chief for 38 of those years. And what I tend to do is serve the people, and do what's right for the town. The town's got, we have a lot of work to do...I want to move forward, make the town a better place."
See the decision here: