Delaware has enlisted a private firm to test school drinking water following a recent public outcry over communications breakdowns regarding earlier test results.

A Newark-based environmental consultant, Batta Environmental Associates Inc., will begin resampling and testing next week. It is expected to take about three months to complete these tests. According to the Delaware Department of Education, results will be provided to district superintendents and charter school leaders as they are available from the labs, and will also be posted online.

Drinking water will be tested, and any water fixtures where previous levels for lead resulted in them being turned off or marked not safe for drinking will also be tested.

At a virtual meeting last month, parents, teachers and others raised questions about delays in getting information from previous tests that began in 2020 out to the public. That testing showed elevated levels of lead in the drinking water of nearly four-dozen schools.

“It is critically important that we conduct additional water sampling that provides timely and accurate data regarding the quality of water that our students, staff, and school communities consume. This is also an important step to help restore confidence for the public. We want our children, their families and our educators and staff to be able to concentrate on learning, assured that their buildings and water are safe,” Holodick said.

The state has acknowledged mistakes in the handling of the previous testing procedure, which included testing buildings during COVID-19 closures, testing non-consumption water sources, and the need to better communicate testing results.