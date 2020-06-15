Delaware saw a single new death related to novel coronavirus COVID-19 Monday, but hospitalizations continued their downward descent, with five fewer people now receiving care.
There were 76 new positive cases Monday for a cumulative total of 10,340. With 2,899 new test results reported, that was an infection rate of just over 2.5%. With fatalities attributed to the virus at 423, and no new full recoveries reported for a standing total of 6,172, that marked a 75-case increase in "active cases" at 3,745.
The most recent death was a 64-year-old woman who had been a long-term care resident from New Castle County. She had underlying health conditions, officials said.
By county, those cumulative total increases represented 58 in New Castle for 4,345, eight in Kent for 1,565, and 10 in Sussex for 4,416.
Hospitalizations decreased by five for a total of 88 still in the hospital. Negative test results increased 2,823 to 74,346.