The State of Emergency declared by Governor John Carney at the start of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic will expire mid-July, state officials announced Tuesday.
Ahead of Carney's weekly press conference on the latest regarding the state's response to the pandemic, officials announced the emergency order first issued on March 12, 2020, would expire one year, four months, and one day later, on July 13, 2021.
“We now have the tools to prevent COVID-19 infection, serious illness and hospitalization,” said Carney. “Get vaccinated. Ask your friends and family if they’ve received their shot. These vaccines are extremely safe and effective. Even if you’re young, healthy and not worried about the effects of COVID-19, consider doing your part. Getting vaccinated will prevent new infections among our immunocompromised neighbors, and help us keep moving past this pandemic.”
As the state continues to work toward successfully distributing at least one vaccination shot to 70% of the population by July 4, Carney said Tuesday, after some incentivizing, the state has reached 68.3% of the population.
"We thought it was a lot of fun, a way of getting people's attention, particularly people that weren't as inclined to get vaccinated. Frankly, it's worth the effort it, frankly, has been fun. We've used it as a way to partner with businesses that were hit hard, particularly restaurants, gyms and salons corner grocery stores that kind of thing...We made resources available to them to do the incentive programs, so it was a twofer," Carney said. "There is a concern about those who took a little bit longer to decide for whatever reason to get vaccinated. Some of the prizes in the interim were only available to them, but the big prize--the $302,000, the low-digit license plates--were available to everybody that got vaccinated."
Whickh, Director for the Division of Public Health Dr. Karyl Rattay said is something everyone should want to do, as increasing amounts of data are showing just how effective the vaccines are at keeping people healthy.
"We know that these vaccines are effective, and studies at this point are showing the immunity from the vaccines is lasting well," she said. "So, by far, the most important thing that you can do to protect yourself is to get vaccinated. At this point, we don't know what immunity from having the COVID virus is going to look like. We certainly have concerns, especially with some of the variants, that having been infected from one strain, and then infected again, can certainly happen. So, what is most important, again, is getting vaccinated. And when we talk about our 70% we're talking about 70% of of Delaware adults getting vaccinated.
The governor also noted educators and staff would no longer be required to wear masks while children are not present, or while staff and students are outdoors, though local establishments will be free to enforce their own rules as long as they are in line with recommended CDC guidance.
Carney said during his press conference that being more relaxed about the restrictions doesn't mean the threat of COVID-19 has disappeared, and he made sure to urge caution to everyone about how the behave in daily life, and to seek out a vaccination if they haven't already.
"I think people say, 'Well, it must be over. I don't have to get vaccinated now.' And that's just not the case. There's still people every day--the numbers are small, but it's 20 tomorrow, 40 the next day," Carney said. "That one person might be you, and we just don't know the long-term impacts. You might give it to somebody who's at great risk. People are still dying. It's just not a public health emergency, right, but it is still critically important to take care of yourself and your loved ones."