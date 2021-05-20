Discarded smoking materials sparked a fire that killed two dogs and heavily damaged a home in Glasgow on Thursday morning, fire investigators said.
A dark column of smoke could be seen coming from the house in Coochs Bridge Farms behind Glasgow High School when firefighters were called to the scene around 7:40 a.m.
Arriving units reported flames shooting through the roof of the residence. The roof partially collapsed though no firefighters were injured.
Investigators later learned the fire started in the rear of the residence at a time when no one was home.
Damage is estimated at $250,000.