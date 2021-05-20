Discarded smoking materials sparked a fire that killed two dogs and heavily damaged a home in Glasgow on Thursday morning, fire investigators said.

A dark column of smoke could be seen coming from the house in Coochs Bridge Farms behind Glasgow High School when firefighters were called to the scene around 7:40 a.m.

Coochs Bridge Farm fire 3

Smoke header from DelDOT camera at Route 72 and Old Baltimore Pike

Arriving units reported flames shooting through the roof of the residence. The roof partially collapsed though no firefighters were injured.

Investigators later learned the fire started in the rear of the residence at a time when no one was home.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.